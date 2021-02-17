‘Mattress Mack’ turns his furniture store into warm shelter for residents during historic snowstorm

HOUSTON (KUSI) – Record shattering, below freezing temperatures, and massive power outages have plagued Texas, but Houston furniture businessman Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is again doing what he did during Hurricane Harvey in 2017 — turning some of his Galley Furniture stores in evacuation shelters.

McIngvale has opened Galley Furniture’s Houston and West Houston stores. Each site can shelter 200 to 300 people, McIngvale estimated.

With millions of Houston residents without power, McIngvale has said he has a generator and has bought thousands of gallons’ worth of diesel as a backup plan.

To boot, McIngvale said he and his team will be enforcing mask-wearing, social distancing, and distributing hand sanitizer.

“Mattress Mack” himself joined KUSI to discuss his efforts to ameliorate suffering amidst the historic snowstorm.