May 15 marks end of National Police Week

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – May 15 was the last day of National Police Week, which honors fallen and disabled police, marking the final day as National Peace Officer Memorial Day.

During 2020, 295 officers lost their lives in the line of duty while 182 died from COVID-19 complications.

Chula Vista Police Department, Chief Roxana Kennedy, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez to discuss the memorial day.