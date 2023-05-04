May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month





This annual celebration recognizes the historical and cultural contributions of individuals and groups of Asian and Pacific Islander decent.

If you want to know more about how and where to celebrate API Heritage Month, visit the API Initiative’s website.

JoAnn Fields, government and public relations director of the API Initiative, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the significance of May and API heritage.