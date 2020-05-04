May kicks off Skin Cancer Awareness Month

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The first Monday of May is Melanoma Monday, which officially marks the start of May’s Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

Over 5.4 million people in the U.S. are diagnosed with skin cancer every year and this number continues to rise.

With many dermatology offices closed due to the pandemic, it’s important to practice sun safety tips now, especially with temperatures rising in San Diego.

Dr. Melanie Palm, board certified dermatologist and medical director of Art of Skin MD, shared some tips on how to practice sun safety:

• Know your ABCDEs – During these uncertain times, it’s especially important to take care of your health – and that includes doing skin checks at home while dermatology offices are closed. I advise my patients to pay attention to the ABCDEs of Melanoma, which stand for stand for “Asymmetry, irregular Borders, uneven distribution of Color, large Diameter greater than 6 mm, and the Evolution of your moles.” These five indicators are the first line of defense against melanomas – if you see one or more of these, call your doctor to set up a telemedicine appointment.

• Wear sunscreen, even if you’re working from home – a lot of us are working from home – but just because you’re staying inside more doesn’t mean you’re off the hook in wearing sunscreen. UVA light can penetrate right through a window glass, so if you’re sitting by a window all day, it’s likely you’re getting sun damage. 15-20% of light-related damage to the skin comes from visible light and infrared light, so don’t skip this step. If you’re going on a daily walk outside, don’t forget to apply sunscreen under your face mask as well.

• Cover up when you’re outside – Getting some fresh air is an important part staying sane during our shelter in place mandate. If you’re going outside for a socially distanced jog or a walk, I’d recommend going in the morning or early evening as UV rays tend to be the strongest between 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. during these spring/summer months. I’d also recommend wearing UV-protective clothing and a hat if you anticipate being outside for longer than 20 minutes, and of course, remembering to apply sunscreen 15 minutes before you leave the house.

• Increase your antioxidant intake – to combat free radicals and DNA damage resulting from sun exposure, make sure you’re eating a diet that’s rich in antioxidants – which will also benefit your immune system and overall health, too. Antioxidant-rich foods that I incorporate into my diet daily include green tea, berries, leafy greens, tomatoes, beets, and occasionally, dark chocolate.

• Take advantage of telemedicine – many dermatology practices are still offering telemedicine appointments to patients who need it. If you have an abnormal mole you’re concerned about, contact your doctor to see if they offer this option.