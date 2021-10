Maya Millete’s family respond to husband’s arrest

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Larry’s Millete’s arrest will not stop Maya Millete’s family from searching for her body.

The sister and brother-in-law of the missing Chula Vista mom said they hope the arrest will bring more volunteers to help find her. Maricris and Richard Drouaillet gave updates on how the family is coping on Good Morning San Diego.

For those who want to join the search, please visit https://www.helpfindmaya.com/ or call (909) 741-6292.