Maya Millete’s friends and neighbors react to Larry Millete’s arrest

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Nine months after Maya Millete’s disappearance, her husband, Larry Millete, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, according to police.

Since the Chula Vista mother went missing, community volunteers, along with Maya’s family and friends, have been searching relentless for her.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live from the Milletes’ Chula Vista home, which is still an active scene, with reaction from the friends and neighbors of Maya.