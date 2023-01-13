Maya Millete’s sister takes the stand, gives damaging testimony during preliminary hearing





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Maya Millete remains missing two years later. The Chula Vista mother of three was seeking a divorce when she disappeared.

Her husband, Larry Millete, is undergoing a preliminary hearing where a judge will decide if enough evidence exists to put Larry on trial for the murder of Maya.

Maya’s sister took the stand on Jan. 12 and 13 and gave damaging reports of Larry’s behavior throughout his and Maya’s marriage.

Criminal Defense Attorney Brian Watkins joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the damage Maya’s sister did to Larry Millete’s image in her testimony.