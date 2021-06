Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis continues to push vaccines on National City residents as demand plummets





NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – A significantly low 45 new COVID-19 cases were reported yesterday in San Diego County.

But both demand and vaccination rates here in San Diego County and across the country are plummeting.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was live in National City with Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis who shared details on how and why she is continuing to fight the declining demand.

