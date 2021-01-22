Mayor Bailey looking to reopen Coronado with safe and smart ideas for businesses

CORONADO (KUSI) – Throughout San Diego, businesses are being forced to get creative to attract customers and remain open.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s stringent regulations have forced many businesses to permanently close, while the ones that have managed to remain open are still struggling to survive.

In Coronado, Mayor Richard Bailey wants to reopen in a safe manner, and has some ideas to do just that.

