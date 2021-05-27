Mayor Bailey says Coronado is ready for large crowds celebrating Memorial Day on the beach





CORONADO (KUSI) – With nice weather expected across San Diego County for Memorial Day Weekend, thousands of San Diegans are expected to spend time on the beach!

Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey says his city is ready for visitors, residents, and everyone else to see a weekend of normalcy.

Mayor Bailey is happy to see visitors back from a financial perspective, and honoring our veterans.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Mayor Bailey at Coronado’s Star Park, where the Veterans of Foreign Wars will host Memorial Day Services on Monday, at 10:00 AM.

Mayor @RichardPBailey_ says Coronado is ready for large crowds celebrating Memorial Day! He is happy to see a return to normalcy, and says the city has various events set up to honor our veterans.https://t.co/plyvHtiGjl — KUSI News (@KUSINews) May 27, 2021