Mayor Bailey to introduce “San Diego Comeback” plan to solve county’s issues

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local lawmakers are grappling with ways to tackle some of the toughest problems facing the San Diego region.

From homelessness to public safety, Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey is launching a new initiative called “San Diego Comeback” aimed at addressing the county’s most pressing issues.

Mayor Bailey joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss this plan.