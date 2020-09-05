Mayor Bill Wells advises ways to beat the heat in El Cajon

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The extreme late-summer heat wave that has brought triple-digit temperatures to parts of the San Diego area is expected to roast the region through the Labor Day weekend.

The hot spell and accompanying low humidity and gusty winds out of the east prompted the National Weather Service to issue a “red flag” wildfire warning for the inland valleys and mountains, effective from 10 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday. The alert signifies a likelihood of critical combustion hazards that can lead to “extreme fire behavior.”

In El Cajon Parkway Plaza is the main cool zone. According to Mayor Bill Wells the pools are open from noon to three Saturday and Sunday and there will be no rolling blackouts schedule.

To beat the heat, people should drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun during the hottest parts of the day and check on potentially at-risk relatives and neighbors, the NWS advised. Also, children, seniors and pets should be never be left unattended in a vehicle, with car interiors able to “reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes,” according to the federal agency.