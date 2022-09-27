Mayor Bill Wells and Amy Reichert call out San Diego County’s failure to fix homeless crisis





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has been calling out San Diego County for their “inequitable” distribution of motel vouchers, as El Cajon is clearly taking in the large majority of the county’s homeless.

Wells questioned why wealthier cities like Del Mar and La Jolla can’t help shelter the homeless, but County Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nathan Fletcher aggressively responded saying Wells knows he is lying.

Wells said the people being sheltered in his city are felons, and the police department has been receiving an increased number of calls from people reporting criminal activity at the motels where the vouchers are being used.

Wells’ attempt to fight back, at the wishes of El Cajon residents, was met with a lawsuit from the state Attorney General, Rob Bonta. Bonta demands Wells “immediately rescind notices sent to hotels participating in San Diego’s homeless voucher program.”

Tuesday morning, Wells and County Board of Supervisors candidate District 4, Amy Reichert, held a joint press conference outside the San Diego County Administration building to call our county leadership’s failures on the crisis.

Reichert is campaigning to replace Nathan Fletcher, and believes it’s not “compassionate to allow people to sleep and die on our streets.” She then called our Fletcher directly for “enabling” drug and alcohol addicted people to become homeless.

Wells re-asserted his position that the City of El Cajon is sheltering 45% of the homeless who have hotel vouchers.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman spoke with both Wells and Reichert live on Good Morning San Diego before the Board of Supervisors met to discuss Item 21, Declaring Homelessness a public health crisis.

