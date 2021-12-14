Mayor Bill Wells: City of El Cajon will not enforce statewide mask mandate





EL CAJON (KUSI) – Citing a sharp increase in COVID-19 infection rates since Thanksgiving, the state announced Monday that beginning Wednesday, mask- wearing will become mandatory in all indoor public settings across California regardless of vaccination status.

The mask mandate, mirroring a requirement already in effect in Los Angeles County and select other counties across the state, will remain in place until Jan. 15.

The state will also toughen the restriction for unvaccinated people who attend indoor “mega-events” of 1,000 people or more, requiring them to receive a negative COVID test within one day of the event if it’s a rapid antigen test or within two days for a PCR test. The current rules require a test within 72 hours of the event.

State officials will also recommend, but not require, that people who travel to California or return to the state after traveling be tested for COVID within three to five days.

One obvious response by the vaccinated population is why? After being urged to get the vaccine, with the promise of ending regulations, they are once again required to follow state orders, and mask up for the next month. And for the unvaccinated, the controversial order is only causing a surge in vaccine hesitancy.

Business owners and elected leaders across the state and here in San Diego County are outraged by the news, some of whom have already publicly vowed to not enforce the mandate in their establishments or cities.

Republican Mayor of El Cajon, Bill Wells, has become the first elected official in San Diego County to announce that he will not enforce the new statewide mask mandate.

On KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego, Wells explained that he does not believe masks do anything to stop the spread.

Wells began the interview stating, “I personally am not going to comply with this. I don’t see any health reason, I don’t see a scientific reason, and our city is not going to be enforcing any mask mandates.”