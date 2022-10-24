Mayor Bill Wells continues to fight inequitable distribution of homeless into El Cajon

EL CAJON (KUSI) – El Cajon is one of San Diego’s County’s largest constituencies, one that represents San Diego in its diversity, differing cultures, and split political makeup.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has been calling out San Diego County for their “inequitable” distribution of motel vouchers, as El Cajon is clearly taking in the large majority of the county’s homeless.

Wells questioned why wealthier cities like Del Mar and La Jolla can’t help shelter the homeless, but County Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nathan Fletcher aggressively responded saying Wells knows he is lying.

Homelessness is one of the main focuses of Wells’ campaign against Arnold Levine for Mayor of El Cajon.

Wells joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to talk about his campaign and what he hopes to do for El Cajon over the next four years.