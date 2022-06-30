Mayor Bill Wells: Democrats on SANDAG think they know what’s best for voters
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) approved their $163 BILLION Regional Transportation Plan in December 2021, which is filled with new taxes.
The plan, supported by Democrats who promise it will solve “climate change,” was heavily opposed by Republican members of the SANDAG board. The opponents do not believe mass public transit and increasing taxes on San Diegans who are already facing the highest-in-the-nation cost of living is the right thing to do.
But, Democrats disagree.
Mayors Todd Gloria, Catherine Blakespeare, Mary Salas and more all believe the threat of “climate change” validates increasing taxes on San Diegans.
Many of the supporters openly admitted in public hearing that the end goal of this enormous plan is to get people out of their cars. Opponents, like El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, say our region is simply too big to force people into public transit, and that the geographic area does not make public transit a solid option.
But before passing the plan, SANDAG leaders removed the most controversial part of the bill, the mileage tax.
The mileage tax would tax each driver 4.5 cents per mile driven, which was one of the key funding methods for the $163 billion Regional Transportation Plan. So in short, the SANDAG Board passed a $163 BILLION Regional Transportation Bill, without any plans on how they will fund it.
Mayor Bill Wells, who voted against the plan in December, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to share an update on where we are with this plan.
Phinney asked if those in support have spoken to the public, conducted polls, or anything to see if the voters want more transit, but Wells said they have not. Instead, Wells said the SANDAG Board Members supporting the plan think they know what’s best for the voters.
RELATED STORY: SANDAG approves Regional Transportation Plan filled with new taxes
