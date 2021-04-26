Mayor Bill Wells details El Cajon’s $3 million business grant program

EL CAJON (KUSI)- El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells joined KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the future for businesses and how many are still recovering after a year of government lockdowns.

Mayor Wells discusses how many businesses are still struggling to stay open because of staffing problems. He then details El Cajon’s $3 million business grant program that helps small businesses get back on their feet.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon also asked what the future will look like when/if the state’s tier system goes away. Mayor Wells says, “We cross our fingers and hope that’s a reality.”