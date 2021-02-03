Mayor Bill Wells discusses East County vaccinations the reopening of businesses in El Cajon

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sharp Grossmont opened a vaccination facility at Grossmont Center Mall that plans to vaccinate 2000 people per day.

Downtown Cafe in El Cajon is reopening today along with various restaurants opening for outdoor dining.

Mayor Bill Wells is joined Good Morning San Diego to share info with his constituents on how and where to get vaccinated in addition to info on businesses reopening.

Wells also discussed his feeling about the timeline on Law Enforcement getting vaccinated.