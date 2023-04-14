Mayor Bill Wells discusses repercussions of the San Diego City homeless plan





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Thursday night, Councilmember Stephen Whitburn’s Unlicensed Camping Ordinance made it through the city’s Land Use and Housing Committee.

The ordinance would prohibit encampments near sensitive areas, as well as when shelter beds are available.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, currently running for California’s 51st Congressional District, joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss his views on the proposal.

