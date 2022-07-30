Mayor Bill Wells & Friends to hold benefit concert for homelessness crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A local mayor is putting on a show for a good cause.

El Cajon Mayor Bill wells and his 14 person band are performing this Saturday to help homeless people transition off the streets.

Bill Wells joined KUSI to discuss ‘A Night with Mayor Wells & Friends’ and show off his musical skills.

KUSI listeners are also getting a Buy One Get One discount just follow this link! https://concerts.livenation.com/event/0B005CC89279138A?did=2for1m

The event details read

“Join an intimate evening of music and fun with Mayor Bill Wells and friends 2nd annual fundraiser for the East County Transitional Living Center. Mayor Bill Wells has once again put together a top-notch all-star band to rock the Magnolia Theater for a great cause. Experience the fun of live classic hits, with the mayor?s 7-piece band! East County Transitional Living Center provides housing, education, work therapy, life skills, and professional services to salvage families by breaking destructive cycles. More than 450 men, women and children of East County receive services daily. ECTLC plans to expand its Emergency Shelter Program to assist homeless families with children to come off the streets and into the program”

You can go to the Ticketmaster website to buy your tickets starting at $25/person, on sale right now, by visiting ectlc.org/concert