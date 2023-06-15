Mayor Bill Wells responds to threat from San Diego Housing Comission Vice Chair

EL CAJON (KUSI) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells was witness to a message from Ryan Clumpner, the Vice Chair of the San Diego Housing Commission, containing threats to derail Mayor Wells’ political career and prevent his future election if he continues to speak out against the housing voucher program in El Cajon and San Diego County.

Mayor Wells has continually spoken out against Housing First in the state of California and its impact on San Diego.

Wells joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss this threat and why he plans to continue to be outspoken in the future.