Mayor Bill Wells: SANDAG’s proposed mileage tax is a tax on the poor

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In December 2021, SANDAG passed its regional transportation plan.

But in order to get enough votes, SANDAG officials were forced to withdrawal the most controversial part, the mileage tax. The mileage tax would tax San Diegans for every mile they drive, which obviously is very unpopular among residents.

But, this tax was the main source of funding for the ambitious $163 Regional Transportation Plan, the most expensive transportation plan in the world, so the supporters are forced to find a new funding mechanism.

Democrats who support the plan asked for six months to come up with a replacement funding mechanism, but its been about 9 months and nothing has been presented.

Since then, a group of SANDAG Board members and Supervisor Desmond sent a letter (below) to the California Air Resources Board (CARB) alerting them that the regional transportation plan may not be in compliant with state law.

In response, SANDAG’s Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata sent a letter to all Board members notifying them that it is his intention to move forward with the $163 Billion Regional Transportation Plan, with the mileage tax included to gain approval from the state.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has been strongly opposed to the mileage tax since the idea was first made public, and joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to detail why he does not support the $163 billion Regional Transportation Plan.

Wells emphasized the fact that the mileage tax is not a tax on the rich, despite what Democrats claim they support, but it is a tax on the poor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KUSI News (@kusinews)