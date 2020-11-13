Mayor Bill Wells says City of El Cajon will not enforce COVID-19 restrictions

EL CAJON (KUSI) – At 12:01 AM Saturday, many San Diego County businesses will be forced to close down their indoor operations in accordance with state orders relating to the Purple Tier.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells doesn’t agree with Governor Gavin Newsom or San Diego County leaders who support the move to the more restrictive the Purple Tier, and is doing what he can to help the people being hurt by these orders.

Mayor Wells does not believe that shutting down the economy for a virus with a survival rate of over 99% is not the best way to go about it. Wells said “the shutdowns have not worked, and the places that have avoided the shutdowns have done very well.”

Furthermore, Mayor Wells explained why he has asked the El Cajon Police to not prioritize day-to-day issues related to COVID-19 restrictions. “My issue is the fact that people are being shut down to their homes, being controlled by the government which is unconstitutional, and they’re not being given a chance to earn a living, to pursue happiness.”

He was also critical of giving Public Health Directors so much power. Wells said they will make policies to stop the spread entirely, but policy makers need to take all the other factors into account before making policy.

Well said the El Cajon Police does not have time to look into reports of people who have too many people in their backyard, not wearing masks, or violating any other COVID restrictions, and that’s why they have de-prioritized any calls reporting COVID violations as we head to life under the Purple Tier.