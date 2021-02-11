Mayor Bill Wells says conservative voices have been purged from SANDAG





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – New leadership at SANDAG is bringing about change to the long held committee assignments.

One of the major changes is that no Republicans will be recommended for any committee positions, and El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells lost his seat on the audit committee.

Wells believes the partisan leadership on SANDAG will lead to unchecked spending and increased taxes on San Diegans.

To address the problem, Wells sent a letter to the chair of SANDAG and the Board of Directors that reads, “I was very disappointed in the recommendations for committee assignments, in that no Republicans will be recommended for positions. It seems that I will also lose my position on the Audit Committee. This scorched earth policy may play well to your radical base, but it has no place in a regional body. I want you both to know that I object strenuously and I predict that these actions will only bring more shame to SANDAG.

Mayor Wells said “conservative voices have been purged from SANDAG” and is concerned because all San Diego County residents will be taxed for their projects.

Wells explained in more detail with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.