Mayor Bill Wells says ‘Governor Newsom should just get the hint that it’s over’





EL CAJON (KUSI) – After rumors began swirling, San Diego County restaurant owners were hopeful about a potential move to the less restrictive red tier.

But Tuesday, when Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the counties moving out of the most restrictive purple tier, San Diego was not one of them.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live in El Cajon with Mayor Bill Wells who is shocked to hear San Diego County is remaining in the Purple Tier.

Wells explained that if he were a business owner, he “would open.” Continuing, “I would have some civil disobedience, I’m a big rule follower as well. But, you get to a point where the science doesn’t back it up, common sense doesn’t back it up, survival doesn’t back it up, and you have to open up your business.”

Wells slammed Newsom for continuing to push the failed lockdown policies when the rest of the country began opening up many months ago. Wells told KUSI’s Dan Plante, “I think Governor Newsom should just get the hint that it’s over. People aren’t complying any longer, restaurants all over Southern California are opening, businesses are opening because people have just said it’s enough.”

Furthermore, Wells was very critical of the teachers unions for focusing on other things than the kids, as he explained his support for getting kids back in school.

Mayor Wells complete interview from the 4:00 PM hour of KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego is below: