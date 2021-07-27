Mayor Bill Wells to give mayoral proclamation to businesses who stand up for freedom and privacy

EL CAJON (KUSI) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has announced that he will give a mayoral proclamation to any business that stands up for freedom and the right to privacy.

Wells’ announcement comes in response to San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria’s tweet saying he will give a mayoral proclamation for the opposite reason. Mayor Gloria’s proclamation will be given to the first restaurant/bar in the City of San Diego that requires all customers to provide proof of vaccination before entering.

Mayor Todd Gloria, a strong supporter of Gavin Newsom’s lockdowns and coronavirus regulations, has received tons of backlash for his tweet.

As you know, restaurant and/or bar staff are not properly trained to be verifying health documents, and Mayor Wells identified this issues as part of the “growing problem.” Wells said, “I think this is completely and utterly wrong. It violates the right to privacy that Americans have always enjoyed.”

