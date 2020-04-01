Mayor Faulconer directing all vacant city property to support COVID-19 patient surge

Faulconer directs city to use all vacant buildings for COVID-19 patient surge The City of San Diego and Mayor Faulconer host a press conference on coronavirus regulations and response. They are expected to detail the mayor's direction to us all vacant city property to support COVID-19 patient surge. Posted by KUSI News on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As San Diego continues to take aggressive steps against the spread of COVID-19, Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer will be joined today by Scripps Health President & CEO Chris Van Gorder to formally announce the Mayor’s directive to offer all available vacant and surplus City property to accommodate the expected surge in COVID-19 patients.

The press conference is scheduled for 4:30 PM and will be streamed on the KUSI News Facebook page.

Mayor Faulconer and Mr. Van Gorder will remind San Diegans that they can help prevent local hospitals from becoming overwhelmed by staying at home to prevent the spread of the virus. They will urge residents not to become complacent about physical distancing rules.