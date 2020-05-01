Mayor Faulconer discusses his plans to allow San Diegans to enjoy more outdoor activites amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City leaders have announced a plan to create more outdoor space for safe walking and cycling in the community.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer was on Good Morning San Diego where he thanks all San Diegans for following the guidelines, and discuss new programs to continue reopening more and more activities.

Faulconer said next week we will begin to hear more plans to begin reopening our businesses, which is something important to all San Diegans.