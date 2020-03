Mayor Faulconer gives update on the small business relief fund amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday is the first day local business owners can sign up for financial help in the form of loans and grants from the City of San Diego.

KUSI’s Sasha Foo spoke with Mayor Faulconer about how they can sign up and what it will do.

APPLY NOW: San Diego’s Small Business Relief fund is NOW OPEN. 📝Apply: https://t.co/Tv5nYkLBoV 👥Help to sustain operations, retain workers 🏦Up to $20k in grants/loans 👨‍💼100 employees or less 💼Must prove COVID-19 hardship, City business license 🙌We’re here for you, SD! — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) March 28, 2020