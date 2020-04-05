Mayor Faulconer kicks off emergency food distribution event at SDCCU Stadium

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego partnered with San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council to host a massive drive thru food distribution for San Diego families and seniors in need on Saturday April 4th at SDCCU Stadium.

Teachers, construction workers, nurses, grocery workers and more mobilized donations, volunteered, and provided logistical support to ensure San Diegans have access to food during the crisis.

The food distribution targeted vulnerable families and seniors affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Food was placed directly into trunks, with volunteers keeping a six foot separation at all times.

The groceries that were distributed included three types of fresh produce, canned soup, canned peaches, peanut butter, stuffing, oatmeal, and pinto beans.

Mayor Faulconer kicked off the event by thanking volunteers for their service. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon talked to Mayor Faulconer about the importance of philanthropy in a time like this.