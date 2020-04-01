Mayor Faulconer outlines ways to keep grocery store employees safe

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Faulconer calls on grocery shoppers and workers to take preventative measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

“Grocery stores and their employees are working harder than ever to meet the demand created by COVID-19,” Mayor Faulconer said. “These workers are on the front lines supporting our city. We’re asking San Diegans to return the gesture by using practices that keep grocery stores safe for customers and employees alike.”

KUSI’s Dan Plante has more on what do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at grocery stores.