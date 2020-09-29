Mayor Faulconer San Diego update on Portside Pier, Tailgate Park, and COVID-19 assistance

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss several projects his office is working on in the City.

The Port of San Diego will celebrate the completion of the Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal Modernization Project, which removed two obsolete warehouses and created a laydown area for project cargo like windmill components.

It also included improvements to on-dock rail, utilities, and new lighting and pavement.

Faulconer also discussed Operation Shelter to Home, his letter to Governor Newsom asking for guidance to help with the event industry and the Tailgate Park project.