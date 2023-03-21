Mayor Gloria and Councilmember Whitburn push plans for homeless relocation ordinance





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Next month, Councilmember Stephen Whitburn (District 3) will propose an ordinance that would bar tents from public land.

Instead, safe camping areas would be created on the outskirts of Downtown with restrooms and other resources for the homeless. In addition, hundreds of new beds would be added in several new homeless shelters.

Mayor Gloria has voiced support for the plan, which is one of the most radical plans to tackle homelessness since the crisis was exacerbated by the pandemic.

KUSI’s Rafer Weigel went live with details.

