Mayor Gloria extends safe parking program to 24 hours





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Homelessness continues to be a growing issue in San Diego following the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Gloria’s efforts to combat the problem have included the designation of large parking lots across San Diego for those living in their cars to park overnight.

Now, the Mayor has extended the hours, once overnight only, to 24-hour access, at one of the three locations.

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez went live at the parking lot location in Mission Valley with the details.