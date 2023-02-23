Mayor Gloria in Sacramento asking financial aid for homelessness





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Gloria went before a budget subcommittee to request permanent state funding, different from one-time or temporary state funding, to address San Diego’s homeless crisis.

The City of San Diego’s homeless population has broken records for six months in a row. The problem continues to worsen despite millions of taxpayer dollars being funneled into voucher programs, shelter programs, and temporary housing solutions.

