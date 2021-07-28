Mayor Gloria increases police budget, cuts staffing by reducing overtime budget

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several large cities across the U.S. have reduced the budget or considering reducing the budget of their police departments.

Meanwhile, San Diego has not reduced the police budget but Mayor Todd Gloria has increased the city’s overall police budget due to increased pension payments.

But, he has also cut staffing by reducing the overtime budget by $4 million.

In the city’s budget for 2021, Mayor Todd Gloria has offered $2.6 million for 12 full time officers to protect the mayor, San Diego City Council during meetings, and for City Administration Building Security.

Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the details.