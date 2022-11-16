Mayor Gloria promises executive order to curb fentanyl distribution

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is in the midst of a fentanyl crisis that killed 812 San Diegans in 2021; the death toll in 2022 surpassed this by June.

City leaders are now trying to take action to curb this horrifying trend.

One proposed method to curb the sale of the toxic substance is to severely increase penalties for distributors. For instance, if a dealer distributes the substance and a death ensues from fentanyl overdose, they could be charged with murder.

Mayor Todd Gloria has promised an executive order by the end of the month of November to help fight the crisis.