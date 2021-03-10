Mayor Gloria proposes change in city pension law to permit ‘quadruple dipping’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Todd Gloria drafted a law that would allow his Chief Operating Officer to “quadruple dip” at taxpayers’ expense, Carl DeMaio, former San Diego City Councilmember and Chairman of Reform California, told KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries.

The legislative proposal, submitted to the City’s Civil Service Commission, has the ability to eliminate any limit or cap on the Chief Operating Officer for the City of San Diego.

Jay Goldstone currently holds that position.

Should this law pass, it would allow him to earn more than $500,000 annually in salary, benefits, and pension payouts.