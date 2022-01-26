Mayor Gloria releases strategic plan focused on housing, infrastructure

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Todd Gloria Wednesday revealed his updated strategic plan, a document outlining the changes the mayor hopes to see in the lives of residents, families, organizations and communities in the city.

Today we unveiled the City's new Strategic Plan and interactive dashboard, outlining how the City plans to positively affect the lives of residents. Its priority areas include a focus on housing, mobility and infrastructure, community, sustainability and regional prosperity. pic.twitter.com/t3CAKPZx6l — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) January 26, 2022

Along with the plan, which is intended to grow and change over time, Gloria and San Diego’s Chief Innovation Officer Kirby Brady also launched an interactive dashboard to track those changes outlined in the plan, https://performance.sandiego.gov/.

“What makes this plan unique is a focus on people and progress,” Gloria said. “The new plan will empower and support our city employees to make San Diego better every day and will help all San Diegans track our priorities and measure our progress.”

In the plan, residents can find the city’s vision, mission, operating principles and priorities and how city leaders and employees can work collaboratively to deliver on goals.

For example, under the Advancing Mobility & Infrastructure tab, residents will be able to track street repair, sidewalk maintenance and safety trends based on collisions of various types.

Under Protect & Enrich Every Neighborhood, residents can track police and fire response times and view amenities in each neighborhood.

Gloria’s priority actions include supporting the regional economy, improving infrastructure and implementing homelessness solutions.

The updated plan pinpoints strategies to help San Diegans find affordable housing and ensure unsheltered residents are quickly placed in stable housing options.

Other aspects include ensuring equitable access to libraries, parks, digital resources and public safety services and prioritizing climate equity, with a target of reaching zero net emissions by 2035 and expanding San Diego’s green infrastructure.