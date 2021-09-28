Mayor Gloria to travel to Washington, D.C. to meet with White House, Senators

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Todd Gloria plans to travel to Washington D.C. Tuesday to meet with White House officials as well as California Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla to discuss a range of local issues.

It marks Gloria’s first visit to the nation’s capital since he became mayor last year.

“I’m looking forward to meeting with the Biden-Harris Administration as well as our Congressional leaders to advocate for solutions to the challenges we face as a city,” Gloria said Monday.

Topics on his agenda include addressing the housing and homelessness crises, federal investment in infrastructure, lifting non-essential travel restrictions at land ports of entry and ending cross-border pollution affecting the Tijuana River Valley, his office said.

“We have much more to do to end chronic homelessness, build housing San Diegans can afford and repair our infrastructure,” he said.

“I will be pushing to advance these priorities with our federal partners as part of the Infrastructure and Jobs Act as well as the Build Back Better Act.”

Besides Feinstein and Padilla, Gloria is confirmed to meet with White House officials as well as U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge and Interim Executive Director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness Anthony Love.