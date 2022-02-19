Mayor Gloria ‘You’ve been served’: ReOpen San Diego sues the City of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – ReOpen San Diego is suing the City of San Diego for “a blatantly illegal vaccine mandate robbing citizens of rights”.

ReOpen San Diego just filed a Federal lawsuit against the City of San Diego for violating the United States Constitution, the California Constitution, the Charter of the City of San Diego, the Brown Act, and Common Sense, Logic, Reason & Science.

Statement from ReOpen San Diego’s attorneys:

“The City of San Diego City Council’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate — which requires all citizens who wish to participate in city government to prove that they are vaccinated for Covid-19 — is an unconstitutional assault on democracy. It is discriminatory and interferes with a citizen’s fundamental right to participate in the democratic process, including the right to elect representatives from all types of political persuasions. The mandate also violates the Brown Act and the City’s own charter. We believe the court will agree with ReOpen San Diego and will promptly strike down this illegal mandate.”

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Arie Spangler, Reopen San Diego’s Attorney, about their recent federal lawsuit against the City of San Diego.