Mayor Gloria’s $4.89 billion proposed budget looks to boost infrastructure

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Todd Gloria has unveiled his budget for the next fiscal year, dubbed the “Ready to Rebuild” budget that Gloria has said turns the scope of the city’s budget away from COVID-19 and into critical infrastructure projects that have been ignored for years.

The big takeaways from the $4.8 billion dollar plan are several proposals to upgrade aging city infrastructure.

In terms of traditional infrastructure, the proposal allocates $77 million to street resurfacing, $8.8 million on major storm water infrastructure and another $4 million on pump station and repairs.

In terms of human infrastructure, the city will be asking for about $63 million to give to homeless services.

An additional $4 million will be going to parks and recreation surfaces.

San Diego City Council District 6 Councilmember Chris Cate joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss his reaction to Mayor Gloria’s proposed budget.