Mayor John McCann says a new MLS stadium and hotel could be coming to Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An investment group has reportedly proposed developing a $2.5 billion sports complex on the Chula Vista Bayfront.

Petra Development’s proposal includes an MLS Stadium with up to 50,000 seats along with two hotels.

Chula Vista Mayor John McCann joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to discuss the proposal and how it could benefit his city.