Mayor Jones: San Marcos businesses able to set up outside so they can reopen

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – City of San Marcos has allowed businesses to move their operations outdoors including restaurants, breweries and wineries with food and gyms.

Mayor Rebecca Jones joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the ordinance the City passed to allow these outdoor uses back in May.

Apply easily City of San Marco’s website at www.san-marcos.net.

The Mayor’s office said they aim to approve the permit within 2 working days. https://www.san-marcos.net/departments/development-services/temporary-outdoor-business-permit