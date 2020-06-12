Mayor Kevin Faulconer details the changes implemented by SDPD and the continued reopening of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Big changes are coming to San Diego in regards to police reform.

Shortly after the death of George Floyd, many cities across the county announced they will do away with the carotid restraint, the San Diego Police Department included.

Furthermore, Friday is the day more businesses are able to reopen their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer discussed the changes to the police department and the continued reopening of businesses with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.