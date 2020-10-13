Mayor Kevin Faulconer on hotel purchase for homeless vote and election measures

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City Council will have the option in its capacity as the San Diego Housing Authority to approve the purchase of two hotels for housing hundreds of homeless San Diegans on Tuesday. Council members will be able to also approve agreements between the housing commission and nonprofit homelessness service providers Father Joe’s Villages and People Assisting The Homeless to provide the on-site supportive services.

The one-year contract for each provider would be just over $2 million for Father Joe’s and nearly $2.8 million for PATH if approved as written in the San Diego Housing Authority agenda.

According to Faulconer’s office, the two hotel properties would require “minimal” work before they would become available for habitation. The San Diego Housing Commission reviewed more than 29 properties before advocating for the purchase of the Hotel Circle and Kearny Mesa Residence Inn properties.

“By converting these hotels into housing and continuing to navigate folks into other housing, our region will continue to lead the state on solutions to reduce homelessness,” Faulconer said. “I urge my colleagues on the City Council to keep this momentum going.”

Tuesday could prove to be a major date in the city’s ongoing fight against homelessness, as the council will also decide whether to extend Operation Shelter to Home through December.

Mayor Faulconer also discussed Measure E and his strong support to remove the 30-foot building limit in the Midway District of San Diego which includes the Sports Arena property.

On Prop 15 Faulconer said he strongly opposes it, “Prop 15 represents the largest tax increase in California history and it’s going to be passed onto small businesses that are on triple net leases.”

Kevin Faulconer said he supports Prop 22, “It is a very good measure that we want to do everything that we can to protect the rideshare industry here in San Diego.”