Mayor McCann: Chula Vista has always been a “Welcoming City”





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – This week Chula Vista City Council voted in favor of renewing its status as a “welcoming city”.

The organization that confirms this has only dubbed one other city in California a “welcoming city”. Chula Vista will spend thousands attempting to reclaim this title.

Chula Vista Mayor John McCann believes Chula Vista is a welcoming city, and should not have to spend taxpayer’s money and resources to convince the world of it.

McCann joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel to discuss his views.