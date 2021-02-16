Mayor of National City, Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, elected Second Vice Chair of SANDAG

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SANDAG (San Diego Association of Governments) elected the Mayor of National City, Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, to their board as Second Vice Chair.

Her term will last from 2021 to 2022.

SANDAG provides a public forum for policy decisions for San Diego regarding growth, transportation planning and construction, environmental management, housing, open space, energy, public safety, and binational topics.

The SANDAG Board of Directors is comprised of mayors, council members, and supervisors from all of the region’s 18 cities, including county government.

SANDAG is the San Diego region’s primary public planning, transportation, and research agency.