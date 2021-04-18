‘It’s crunch time,’ Mayor of National City urges residents to get vaccinated





NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – One local mayor participated in the Johnson & Johnson clinical vaccine trials, the vaccine type now infamous for relating to six cases of blood clots, though the correlation is still unclear.

As a result of the relatively small cases of blood clots, the CDC has recommended temporarily discontinuing use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the U.S.

National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis continues to encourage her residents to not let the Johnson & Johnson discontinued use dissuade them from getting either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

“A pause in the distribution of the J&J vaccine, means that the medical community is thoroughly investigating the six cases of women who had an adverse reaction and doing what the medical community is regulated to do. This is necessary and essential to ease concerns for the 6.8 million people nationwide who have already received the vaccine,” said Mayor Sotelo-Solis. “Until J&J is ‘un-paused,’ our on-going 100-day campaign allows us the opportunity to continue our education and vaccination efforts with the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.”

From April 1 to June 30, Mayor Sotelo-Solis is setting out to vaccinate as many people as eligible that live or work in National City.

With these efforts, National City COVID-19 vaccination clinics are walk-up, first come, first serve, with no appointment necessary and focused on 91950 residents and businesses.

Of course, vaccinations will depend on vaccine availability each day, so plan to arrive early.

National City COVID-19 vaccination clinics are weekly from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., happening every Thursday at the National City Library with the National City Fire Department, located at 1401 National City Blvd, National City, CA 91950.

Pending availability, 300 Pfizer vaccines will be available.

National City Mayor Sotelo-Solis herself joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the 100-day push to get National City residents vaccinated.

For more information on National City’s vaccination efforts, visit www.nationalcityca.gov.