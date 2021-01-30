Mayor previews new Vaccination Super Site at California State University San Marcos





SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – A Vaccination Super Station will open in North County on Sunday. The vaccine distribution site will open on the Cal State San Marcos campus, with the capability to vaccinate up to 5,000 individuals a day with appointments.

The new pedestrian site will be vaccinating people, with appointments, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday at the Sports Center and Clarke Field House, located at 333 South Twin Oaks Valley Road in San Marcos.

Free parking will be available in Parking Structure 1 on levels 2 and 3 and disabled parking in Lot L next to the Sports Center,

The County-run site is a collaboration between the County and CSU San Marcos, with staff support from Palomar Health, UC San Diego Health and Tri-City Medical Center.

It will offer about 1,000 doses daily depending on vaccine availability but can ramp up to vaccinate 5,000 people daily when more vaccine is available.

San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss vaccinating folks in North County.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled at www.vaccinationsuperstationsd.com. Appointments for this site will become available Saturday afternoon.